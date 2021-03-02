Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Chief of engineers visits Chickamauga Lock Replacement Project [Image 6 of 6]

    Chief of engineers visits Chickamauga Lock Replacement Project

    CHATTANOOGA, TN, UNITED STATES

    02.03.2021

    Photo by Leon Roberts 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Nashville District

    Congressman Chuck Fleischmann, Tennessee District 3, interacts with Corps of Engineers officials during a project briefing for the Chickamauga Lock Replacement Project at the lock’s maintenance facility in Chattanooga, Tennessee, Feb. 3, 2021. (USACE photo by Leon Roberts)

    Tennessee
    Congressman
    Chickamauga Lock
    Chuck Fleischmann
    Fleischmann
    Chickamauga Lock Replacement Project

