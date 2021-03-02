Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Chief of engineers visits Chickamauga Lock Replacement Project [Image 4 of 6]

    Chief of engineers visits Chickamauga Lock Replacement Project

    CHATTANOOGA, TN, UNITED STATES

    02.03.2021

    Photo by Leon Roberts 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Nashville District

    Lt. Gen. Scott Spellmon (Left), 55th chief of Engineers, interacts with Command Sergeant Major Patrickson Toussaint during a tour of the Chickamauga Lock Replacement Project Feb. 3, 2021. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District is constructing a larger navigation lock at the Tennessee Valley Authority project in Chattanooga, Tennessee. (USACE photo by Leon Roberts)

    This work, Chief of engineers visits Chickamauga Lock Replacement Project [Image 6 of 6], by Leon Roberts, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Command Sergeant Major
    Chickamauga Lock
    Chief of Engineers
    Patrickson Toussaint
    Lt. Gen. Scott Spellmon

