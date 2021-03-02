Chief of engineers visits Chickamauga Lock Replacement Project

Lt. Gen. Scott Spellmon (Left), 55th chief of Engineers, interacts with Command Sergeant Major Patrickson Toussaint during a tour of the Chickamauga Lock Replacement Project Feb. 3, 2021. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District is constructing a larger navigation lock at the Tennessee Valley Authority project in Chattanooga, Tennessee. (USACE photo by Leon Roberts)

