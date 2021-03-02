Construction crews work Feb. 3, 2021 at the Chickamauga Lock Replacement Project on the Tennessee River in Chattanooga, Tennessee. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District is building a larger replacement lock at the Tennessee Valley Authority project. (USACE photo by Leon Roberts)
|Date Taken:
|02.03.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.04.2021 18:02
|Photo ID:
|6509144
|VIRIN:
|210203-A-EO110-1005
|Resolution:
|7360x4912
|Size:
|23.87 MB
|Location:
|CHATTANOOGA, TN, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Chief of engineers visits Chickamauga Lock Replacement Project [Image 6 of 6], by Leon Roberts, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Chief of engineers visits Chickamauga Lock Replacement Project
LEAVE A COMMENT