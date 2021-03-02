Construction crews work Feb. 3, 2021 at the Chickamauga Lock Replacement Project on the Tennessee River in Chattanooga, Tennessee. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District is building a larger replacement lock at the Tennessee Valley Authority project. (USACE photo by Leon Roberts)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.03.2021 Date Posted: 02.04.2021 18:02 Photo ID: 6509144 VIRIN: 210203-A-EO110-1005 Resolution: 7360x4912 Size: 23.87 MB Location: CHATTANOOGA, TN, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Chief of engineers visits Chickamauga Lock Replacement Project [Image 6 of 6], by Leon Roberts, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.