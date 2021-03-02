Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Chief of engineers visits Chickamauga Lock Replacement Project [Image 2 of 6]

    Chief of engineers visits Chickamauga Lock Replacement Project

    CHATTANOOGA, TN, UNITED STATES

    02.03.2021

    Photo by Leon Roberts 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Nashville District

    Construction crews work Feb. 3, 2021 at the Chickamauga Lock Replacement Project on the Tennessee River in Chattanooga, Tennessee. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District is building a larger replacement lock at the Tennessee Valley Authority project. (USACE photo by Leon Roberts)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.03.2021
    Date Posted: 02.04.2021 18:02
    Photo ID: 6509144
    VIRIN: 210203-A-EO110-1005
    Resolution: 7360x4912
    Size: 23.87 MB
    Location: CHATTANOOGA, TN, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Chief of engineers visits Chickamauga Lock Replacement Project [Image 6 of 6], by Leon Roberts, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Chief of engineers visits Chickamauga Lock Replacement Project
    Chief of engineers visits Chickamauga Lock Replacement Project
    Chief of engineers visits Chickamauga Lock Replacement Project
    Chief of engineers visits Chickamauga Lock Replacement Project
    Chief of engineers visits Chickamauga Lock Replacement Project
    Chief of engineers visits Chickamauga Lock Replacement Project

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Chief of engineers visits Chickamauga Lock Replacement Project

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Corps of Engineers
    Construction
    Chickamauga Lock
    Tennessee River
    Chickamauga Lock Replacement Project

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT