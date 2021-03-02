Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Chief of engineers visits Chickamauga Lock Replacement Project [Image 1 of 6]

    Chief of engineers visits Chickamauga Lock Replacement Project

    CHATTANOOGA, TN, UNITED STATES

    02.03.2021

    Photo by Leon Roberts 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Nashville District

    Cory Richardson, Chickamauga Lock master, leads Lt. Gen. Scott Spellmon, 55th chief of Engineers, on a tour of Chickamauga Lock on the Tennessee River in Chattanooga, Tennessee, Feb. 3, 2021. The lock has experienced structural problems and is also incompatible with today’s towing equipment resulting in longer than normal tow-processing times. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District is building a larger replacement lock at the Tennessee Valley Authority project. (USACE photo by Leon Roberts)

    This work, Chief of engineers visits Chickamauga Lock Replacement Project [Image 6 of 6], by Leon Roberts, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Corps of Engineers
    Chickamauga Lock
    Tennessee River
    55th Chief of Engineers
    Lt. Gen. Scott Spellmon

