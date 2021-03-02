Chief of engineers visits Chickamauga Lock Replacement Project

Cory Richardson, Chickamauga Lock master, leads Lt. Gen. Scott Spellmon, 55th chief of Engineers, on a tour of Chickamauga Lock on the Tennessee River in Chattanooga, Tennessee, Feb. 3, 2021. The lock has experienced structural problems and is also incompatible with today’s towing equipment resulting in longer than normal tow-processing times. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District is building a larger replacement lock at the Tennessee Valley Authority project. (USACE photo by Leon Roberts)

