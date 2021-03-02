Tommy Long (Center), U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District’s resident engineer for the Chickamauga Lock Replacement Project, leads Lt. Gen. Scott Spellmon (Right), 55th chief of Engineers, and Congressman Chuck Fleischmann, Tennessee District 3, through the construction site where crews are constructing the lock chamber Feb. 3, 2021. (USACE photo by Leon Roberts)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.03.2021 Date Posted: 02.04.2021 18:02 Photo ID: 6509147 VIRIN: 210203-A-EO110-1006 Resolution: 7360x4912 Size: 20.28 MB Location: CHATTANOOGA, TN, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Chief of engineers visits Chickamauga Lock Replacement Project [Image 6 of 6], by Leon Roberts, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.