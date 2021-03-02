Lt. Gen. Scott Spellmon, 55th chief of Engineers, addresses media during a press conference at Chickamauga Lock on the Tennessee River in Chattanooga, Tennessee, Feb. 3, 2021. Congressman Chuck Fleischman, Tennessee District 3, is to the left of the general, and Lt. Col. Sonny Avichal, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District commander, is standing to the right. The Nashville District is constructing a larger replacement lock at the Tennessee Valley Authority project. (USACE photo by Leon Roberts)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.03.2021 Date Posted: 02.04.2021 18:02 Photo ID: 6509150 VIRIN: 210203-A-EO110-1012 Resolution: 7360x4912 Size: 17.94 MB Location: CHATTANOOGA, TN, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Chief of engineers visits Chickamauga Lock Replacement Project [Image 6 of 6], by Leon Roberts, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.