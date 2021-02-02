U.S. Border Patrol, Miami Sector, Acting Chief Thomas G. Martin, left, Lead Field Coordinator CBP Region IV Miami–Tampa Field Office, Director of Field Operations Vernon T. Foret and Air and Marine Operations Director, Jacksonville Air and Marine Branch, Scot Winslow, right, pose for a picture as they tour U.S. Customs and Border Protection operations to ensure the safety of upcoming Super Bowl LV in Tampa, Fla., February 2, 2021. CBP photo by Jerry Glaser
|Date Taken:
|02.02.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.02.2021 14:03
|Photo ID:
|6505609
|VIRIN:
|210202-H-AT513-008
|Resolution:
|5472x3648
|Size:
|11.59 MB
|Location:
|TAMPA, FL, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, CBP supports Super Bowl LV [Image 8 of 8], by Jerry Glaser, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT