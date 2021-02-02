Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CBP supports Super Bowl LV [Image 7 of 8]

    CBP supports Super Bowl LV

    TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES

    02.02.2021

    Photo by Jerry Glaser 

    U.S. Customs and Border Protection Office of Public Affairs - Visual Communications Division           

    U.S. Border Patrol, Miami Sector, Acting Chief Thomas G. Martin, left, Lead Field Coordinator CBP Region IV Miami–Tampa Field Office, Director of Field Operations Vernon T. Foret and Air and Marine Operations Director, Jacksonville Air and Marine Branch, Scot Winslow, right, listen as they tour U.S. Customs and Border Protection operations to ensure the safety of upcoming Super Bowl LV in Tampa, Fla., February 2, 2021. CBP photo by Jerry Glaser

    Date Taken: 02.02.2021
