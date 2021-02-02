U.S. Customs and Border Protection on-scene leadership receive operational briefs of CBP assets deployed around the Tampa, Fla., area as they work with local, state and federal law enforcement to provide security for Super Bowl LV in Tampa, Fla., February 2, 2021. CBP photo by Jerry Glaser
|Date Taken:
|02.02.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.02.2021 14:03
|Photo ID:
|6505605
|VIRIN:
|210202-H-AT513-004
|Resolution:
|5472x3648
|Size:
|10.76 MB
|Location:
|TAMPA, FL, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, CBP supports Super Bowl LV [Image 8 of 8], by Jerry Glaser, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
