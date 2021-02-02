CBP supports Super Bowl LV

U.S. Border Patrol Miami Sector Acting Chief Thomas G. Martin, right, and Air and Marine Operations Director, Jacksonville Air and Marine Branch, Scot Winslow, center, receive an operational brief as they tour CBP assets deployed around the Tampa, Fla., area in advance of Super Bowl LV in Tampa, Fla., February 2, 2021. CBP photo by Jerry Glaser
