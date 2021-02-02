CBP supports Super Bowl LV

U.S. Border Patrol, Miami Sector, Acting Chief Thomas G. Martin, left, Air and Marine Operations Director, Jacksonville Air and Marine Branch, Scot Winslow and Lead Field Coordinator CBP Region IV Miami–Tampa Field Office, Director of Field Operations Vernon T. Foret, right, discuss U.S. Customs and Border Protection operations to ensure the safety of upcoming Super Bowl LV in Tampa, Fla., February 2, 2021. CBP photo by Jerry Glaser

