CBP supports Super Bowl LV

A communications array can be seen alongside a U.S. Border Patrol vehicle as U.S. Customs and Border Protection on-scene leadership receive operation briefs of CBP assets deployed around the Tampa, Fla., area as they work with local, state and federal law enforcement to provide security in advance of Super Bowl LV February 2, 2021. CBP photo by Jerry Glaser

