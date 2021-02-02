Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    CBP supports Super Bowl LV [Image 2 of 8]

    CBP supports Super Bowl LV

    TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES

    02.02.2021

    Photo by Jerry Glaser 

    U.S. Customs and Border Protection Office of Public Affairs - Visual Communications Division           

    U.S. Customs and Border Protection on-scene leadership receive operational briefs of CBP assets deployed around the Tampa, Fla., area in advance of Super Bowl LV February 2, 2021. Pictured, from left, are Lead Field Coordinator CBP Region IV Miami–Tampa Field Office, Director of Field Operations Vernon T. Foret ,U.S. Border Patrol, Miami Sector, Acting Chief Thomas G. Martin and Air and Marine Operations Director, Jacksonville Air and Marine Branch, Scot Winslow. CBP photo by Jerry Glaser

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.02.2021
    Date Posted: 02.02.2021 14:03
    Photo ID: 6505603
    VIRIN: 210202-H-AT513-003
    Resolution: 5472x3648
    Size: 9.35 MB
    Location: TAMPA, FL, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CBP supports Super Bowl LV [Image 8 of 8], by Jerry Glaser, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    CBP supports Super Bowl LV
    CBP supports Super Bowl LV
    CBP supports Super Bowl LV
    CBP supports Super Bowl LV
    CBP supports Super Bowl LV
    CBP supports Super Bowl LV
    CBP supports Super Bowl LV
    CBP supports Super Bowl LV

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    cbpsblv

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT