721st APS unloads hurt on COVID-19

A Tunner aircraft loader transports bundles of masks at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Feb. 2, 2021. The 721st Aerial Port Squadron Airmen unloaded approximately 15 tons of masks for U.S. service members across Germany. The squadron plays an important role in the distribution of masks and other COVID-19 protective equipment to help fight COVID-19.. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Thomas Karol)

Date Taken: 02.02.2021 Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE