A Tunner aircraft loader transports bundles of masks at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Feb. 2, 2021. The 721st Aerial Port Squadron Airmen unloaded approximately 15 tons of masks for U.S. service members across Germany. The squadron plays an important role in the distribution of masks and other COVID-19 protective equipment to help fight COVID-19.. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Thomas Karol)
|Date Taken:
|02.02.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.02.2021 12:32
|Photo ID:
|6505534
|VIRIN:
|210202-F-JM042-0140
|Resolution:
|5454x3078
|Size:
|2.83 MB
|Location:
|RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE
This work, 721st APS unloads hurt on COVID-19 [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Thomas Karol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
721st APS unloads hurt on COVID-19
