A C-17 Globemaster III is unloaded at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Feb. 2, 2021. More than 400,000 masks requested by the Defense Logistics Agency were delivered to Ramstein and unloaded by the 721st Aerial Port Squadron. The 721st APS plays an important role in the distribution of masks and other COVID-19 protective equipment delivered to Ramstein and distributed by DLA. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Thomas Karol)
|Date Taken:
|02.02.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.02.2021 12:34
|Photo ID:
|6505528
|VIRIN:
|210202-F-JM042-0090
|Resolution:
|5586x2922
|Size:
|3.33 MB
|Location:
|RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
721st APS unloads hurt on COVID-19
