721st APS unloads hurt on COVID-19

U.S. Air Force Airman David Hanus, 721st Aerial Port Squadron ramp services specialist, checks a strap at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Feb. 2, 2021. Hanus and other 721st APS Airmen unloaded approximately 400,000 masks for U.S. service members in Germany. The masks, which are more effective than cloth face coverings, help service members remain compliant with host nation regulations and contribute to the joint fight against COVID-19. The 721st APS plays an important role in the distribution of masks and other COVID-19 protective equipment.. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Thomas Karol)

