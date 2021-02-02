Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    721st APS unloads hurt on COVID-19 [Image 3 of 7]

    721st APS unloads hurt on COVID-19

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    02.02.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Thomas Karol 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Kevin Sunti, 721st Aerial Port Squadron ramp services specialist, operates a Tunner aircraft loader at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Feb. 2, 2021. Approximately 15 tons of masks were delivered to Ramstein by the Defense Logistics Agency. The 721st APS plays an important role in the distribution of masks and other COVID-19 protective equipment.. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Thomas Karol)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 721st APS unloads hurt on COVID-19 [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Thomas Karol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

