721st APS unloads hurt on COVID-19

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Kevin Sunti, 721st Aerial Port Squadron ramp services specialist, operates a Tunner aircraft loader at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Feb. 2, 2021. Approximately 15 tons of masks were delivered to Ramstein by the Defense Logistics Agency. The 721st APS plays an important role in the distribution of masks and other COVID-19 protective equipment.. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Thomas Karol)

