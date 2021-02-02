Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    721st APS unloads hurt on COVID-19

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    02.02.2021

    Story by Senior Airman Thomas Karol 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, Germany – The 721st Aerial Port Squadron unloaded more than 400,000 masks from a C-17 Globemaster III at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Feb. 2, 2021. The Defense Logistics Agency requested the shipment for U.S. service members throughout Germany after host nation regulations called for more advanced masks.

    TAGS

    Germany
    Department of Defense
    Ramstein Air Base
    United States Air Force
    RAB
    86 Airlift Wing

