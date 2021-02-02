RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, Germany – The 721st Aerial Port Squadron unloaded more than 400,000 masks from a C-17 Globemaster III at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Feb. 2, 2021. The Defense Logistics Agency requested the shipment for U.S. service members throughout Germany after host nation regulations called for more advanced masks.
|Date Taken:
|02.02.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.02.2021 12:33
|Story ID:
|388173
|Location:
|RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 721st APS unloads hurt on COVID-19, by SrA Thomas Karol, identified by DVIDS
