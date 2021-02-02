721st APS unloads hurt on COVID-19

Photo By Senior Airman Thomas Karol | A Tunner aircraft loader transports bundles of masks at Ramstein Air Base, Germany,...... read more read more

Photo By Senior Airman Thomas Karol | A Tunner aircraft loader transports bundles of masks at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Feb. 2, 2021. The 721st Aerial Port Squadron Airmen unloaded approximately 15 tons of masks for U.S. service members across Germany. The squadron plays an important role in the distribution of masks and other COVID-19 protective equipment to help fight COVID-19.. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Thomas Karol) see less | View Image Page