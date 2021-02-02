Airmen from the 721st Aerial Port Squadron walk into a C-17 Globemaster III aircraft to retrieve a pallet at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Feb. 2, 2021. The Defense Logistics Agency requested a shipment of more than 400,000 masks to ensure U.S. forces in Germany are compliant with host nation requirements. The 721st APS plays an important role in the distribution of masks and other COVID-19 protective equipment... (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Thomas Karol)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.02.2021 Date Posted: 02.02.2021 12:33 Photo ID: 6505533 VIRIN: 210202-F-JM042-0061 Resolution: 4422x3599 Size: 3.01 MB Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 721st APS unloads hurt on COVID-19 [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Thomas Karol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.