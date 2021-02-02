721st APS unloads hurt on COVID-19

Airmen from the 721st Aerial Port Squadron unload a C-17 Globemaster III at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Feb. 2, 2021. Ramstein received 15 pallets of masks for distribution to U.S. military bases around Germany. The 721st APS plays an important role in the delivery of masks and other COVID-19 protective equipment.. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Thomas Karol)

Date Taken: 02.02.2021
Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE