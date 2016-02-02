Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Porter CSADD Ice Cream Social [Image 9 of 9]

    USS Porter CSADD Ice Cream Social

    BLACK SEA

    02.02.2016

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Damon Grosvenor 

    Navy Public Affairs Support Element East Detachment Europe

    210130-N-BM428-0406 BLACK SEA (Jan. 30, 2021) Sailors pose for a photo on the Sailors on the mess decks of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Porter (DDG 78) during an ice cream social hosted by the Coalition of Sailors Against Destructive Decisions (CSADD) while in the Black Sea, Jan. 30, 2021. Porter, forward deployed to Rota, Spain, is on its ninth patrol in the U.S. Sixth fleet area of operations in support of U.S. national security interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Damon Grosvenor)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.02.2016
    Date Posted: 02.01.2021 12:29
    Photo ID: 6503892
    VIRIN: 210130-N-BM428-0406
    Resolution: 6424x4283
    Size: 726.98 KB
    Location: BLACK SEA
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Porter CSADD Ice Cream Social [Image 9 of 9], by PO2 Damon Grosvenor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

