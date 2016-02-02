210130-N-BM428-0357 BLACK SEA (Jan. 30, 2021) Retail Specialist 3rd Class Sawyer Groseclose, left, applies first aid to Boatswain’s Mate 3rd Class Timothy Mallon during a mass casualty drill on the flight deck of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Porter (DDG 78) in the Black Sea, Jan. 30, 2021. Porter, forward deployed to Rota, Spain, is on its ninth patrol in the U.S. Sixth fleet area of operations in support of U.S. national security interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Damon Grosvenor)

BLACK SEA

This work, USS Porter Emergency Flight Quarters Drill [Image 9 of 9], by PO2 Damon Grosvenor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.