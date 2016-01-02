USS Porter Emergency Flight Quarters Drill

210130-N-BM428-0330 BLACK SEA (Jan. 30, 2021) Damage Controlman 3rd Class Ashley Bass and Gas Turbine Systems Technician (Electrical) 3rd Class Cooper Westphal man a hose during an emergency flight quarters drill aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Porter (DDG 78) in the Black Sea, Jan. 30, 2021. Porter, forward deployed to Rota, Spain, is on its ninth patrol in the U.S. Sixth fleet area of operations in support of U.S. national security interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Damon Grosvenor)

