USS Porter Emergency Flight Quarters Drill

210130-N-BM428-0356 BLACK SEA (Jan. 30, 2021) Yeoman 2nd Class Dustin Quirozclark applies first aid to Damage Controlman 3rd Class Christian Delacruz while Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Brandon Slavin gives training during a mass casualty drill on the flight deck of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Porter (DDG 78) in the Black Sea, Jan. 30, 2021. Porter, forward deployed to Rota, Spain, is on its ninth patrol in the U.S. Sixth fleet area of operations in support of U.S. national security interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Damon Grosvenor)

