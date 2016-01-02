Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    USS Porter Emergency Flight Quarters Drill [Image 2 of 9]

    USS Porter Emergency Flight Quarters Drill

    BLACK SEA

    02.01.2016

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Damon Grosvenor 

    Navy Public Affairs Support Element East Detachment Europe

    210130-N-BM428-0337 BLACK SEA (Jan. 30, 2021) Boatswain’s Mate 3rd Class Timothy Mallon mans a hose during an emergency flight quarters drill aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Porter (DDG 78) in the Black Sea, Jan. 30, 2021. Porter, forward deployed to Rota, Spain, is on its ninth patrol in the U.S. Sixth fleet area of operations in support of U.S. national security interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Damon Grosvenor)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.01.2016
    Date Posted: 02.01.2021 12:28
    Photo ID: 6503883
    VIRIN: 210130-N-BM428-0337
    Resolution: 3343x3473
    Size: 808.29 KB
    Location: BLACK SEA
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Porter Emergency Flight Quarters Drill [Image 9 of 9], by PO2 Damon Grosvenor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Porter Emergency Flight Quarters Drill
    USS Porter Emergency Flight Quarters Drill
    USS Porter Emergency Flight Quarters Drill
    USS Porter Emergency Flight Quarters Drill
    USS Porter Emergency Flight Quarters Drill
    USS Porter Emergency Flight Quarters Drill
    USS Porter CSADD Ice Cream Social
    USS Porter CSADD Ice Cream Social
    USS Porter CSADD Ice Cream Social

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #C6F
    #FDNF
    #DDG78
    #USSPorter
    #9thPatrol

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT