USS Porter CSADD Ice Cream Social

210130-N-BM428-0376 BLACK SEA (Jan. 30, 2021) Sailors in the Coalition of Sailors Against Destructive Decisions (CSADD) host an ice cream social on the mess decks of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Porter (DDG 78) while in the Black Sea, Jan. 30, 2021. Porter, forward deployed to Rota, Spain, is on its ninth patrol in the U.S. Sixth fleet area of operations in support of U.S. national security interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Damon Grosvenor)

