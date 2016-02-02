210130-N-BM428-0376 BLACK SEA (Jan. 30, 2021) Sailors in the Coalition of Sailors Against Destructive Decisions (CSADD) host an ice cream social on the mess decks of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Porter (DDG 78) while in the Black Sea, Jan. 30, 2021. Porter, forward deployed to Rota, Spain, is on its ninth patrol in the U.S. Sixth fleet area of operations in support of U.S. national security interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Damon Grosvenor)
|Date Taken:
|02.02.2016
|Date Posted:
|02.01.2021 12:29
|Photo ID:
|6503890
|VIRIN:
|210130-N-BM428-0376
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|770.05 KB
|Location:
|BLACK SEA
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Porter CSADD Ice Cream Social [Image 9 of 9], by PO2 Damon Grosvenor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT