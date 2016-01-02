210130-N-BM428-0343 BLACK SEA (Jan. 30, 2021) Boatswain’s Mate 2nd Class Sean Boren, left, Boatswain’s Mate 3rd Timothy Mallon and Damage Controlman Fireman Adaysia Wilson use a fire fighting hose to fight a simulated fire on the flight deck of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Porter (DDG 78) during an emergency flight quarters drill in the Black Sea, Jan. 30, 2021. Porter, forward deployed to Rota, Spain, is on its ninth patrol in the U.S. Sixth fleet area of operations in support of U.S. national security interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Damon Grosvenor)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.01.2016 Date Posted: 02.01.2021 12:28 Photo ID: 6503884 VIRIN: 210130-N-BM428-0343 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 875.9 KB Location: BLACK SEA Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Porter Emergency Flight Quarters Drill [Image 9 of 9], by PO2 Damon Grosvenor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.