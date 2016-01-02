Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Porter Emergency Flight Quarters Drill [Image 3 of 9]

    USS Porter Emergency Flight Quarters Drill

    BLACK SEA

    02.01.2016

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Damon Grosvenor 

    Navy Public Affairs Support Element East Detachment Europe

    210130-N-BM428-0343 BLACK SEA (Jan. 30, 2021) Boatswain’s Mate 2nd Class Sean Boren, left, Boatswain’s Mate 3rd Timothy Mallon and Damage Controlman Fireman Adaysia Wilson use a fire fighting hose to fight a simulated fire on the flight deck of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Porter (DDG 78) during an emergency flight quarters drill in the Black Sea, Jan. 30, 2021. Porter, forward deployed to Rota, Spain, is on its ninth patrol in the U.S. Sixth fleet area of operations in support of U.S. national security interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Damon Grosvenor)

    This work, USS Porter Emergency Flight Quarters Drill [Image 9 of 9], by PO2 Damon Grosvenor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

