Senior Airman Timothy Brown, 51st Maintenance Squadron aerospace ground equipment journeyman, maintains proper records of the MHU-83 bomb lift during a weekly inspection at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Jan. 21, 2021. The AGE flight maintains more than 500 pieces of equipment across the base valued at $30 million. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Branden Rae)
|Date Taken:
|01.21.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.31.2021 20:38
|Photo ID:
|6503282
|VIRIN:
|210121-F-HT863-1169
|Resolution:
|5845x3889
|Size:
|5.18 MB
|Location:
|OSAN AIR BASE, KR
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|2
This work, Ground power from AGE supplies air power [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Branden Rae, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT