Senior Airman Timothy Brown, 51st Maintenance Squadron aerospace ground equipment journeyman, maintains proper records of the MHU-83 bomb lift during a weekly inspection at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Jan. 21, 2021. The AGE flight maintains more than 500 pieces of equipment across the base valued at $30 million. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Branden Rae)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.21.2021 Date Posted: 01.31.2021 20:38 Photo ID: 6503282 VIRIN: 210121-F-HT863-1169 Resolution: 5845x3889 Size: 5.18 MB Location: OSAN AIR BASE, KR Web Views: 2 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Ground power from AGE supplies air power [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Branden Rae, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.