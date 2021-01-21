Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Ground power from AGE supplies air power

    Ground power from AGE supplies air power

    OSAN AIR BASE, SOUTH KOREA

    01.21.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Branden Rae 

    51st Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Senior Airman Timothy Brown, 51st Maintenance Squadron aerospace ground equipment journeyman, maintains proper records of the MHU-83 bomb lift during a weekly inspection at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Jan. 21, 2021. The AGE flight maintains more than 500 pieces of equipment across the base valued at $30 million. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Branden Rae)

    Date Taken: 01.21.2021
    Date Posted: 01.31.2021 20:38
    VIRIN: 210121-F-HT863-1169
    Location: OSAN AIR BASE, KR 
    Aerospace Ground Equipment
    MXS
    51st Fighter Wing
    51 FW
    fight tonight
    AGE flight

