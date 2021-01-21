Ground power from AGE supplies air power

Staff Sgt. Sierra Garcia, 51st Maintenance Squadron aerospace ground equipment craftsman, inspects an MHU-83 bomb lift for any leaks in the hose lines at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Jan. 21, 2021. AGE Airmen are responsible for supplying, inspecting and delivering equipment, in support of flight line operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Branden Rae)

