Staff Sgt. Sierra Garcia, 51st Maintenance Squadron aerospace ground equipment craftsman, inspects an MHU-83 bomb lift for any leaks in the hose lines at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Jan. 21, 2021. AGE Airmen are responsible for supplying, inspecting and delivering equipment, in support of flight line operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Branden Rae)
|Date Taken:
|01.21.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.31.2021 20:38
|Photo ID:
|6503280
|VIRIN:
|210121-F-HT863-1037
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|8.84 MB
|Location:
|OSAN AIR BASE, KR
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|2
This work, Ground power from AGE supplies air power [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Branden Rae, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT