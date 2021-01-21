Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Ground power from AGE supplies air power [Image 5 of 7]

    Ground power from AGE supplies air power

    OSAN AIR BASE, SOUTH KOREA

    01.21.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Branden Rae 

    51st Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Staff Sgt. Sierra Garcia, 51st Maintenance Squadron aerospace ground equipment craftsman, inspects an MHU-83 bomb lift for any leaks in the hose lines at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Jan. 21, 2021. AGE Airmen are responsible for supplying, inspecting and delivering equipment, in support of flight line operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Branden Rae)

    Date Taken: 01.21.2021
    Date Posted: 01.31.2021 20:38
    Photo ID: 6503280
    VIRIN: 210121-F-HT863-1037
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 8.84 MB
    Location: OSAN AIR BASE, KR 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 2

    This work, Ground power from AGE supplies air power [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Branden Rae, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Aerospace Ground Equipment
    MXS
    51st Fighter Wing
    51 FW
    fight tonight
    AGE flight

