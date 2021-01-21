Ground power from AGE supplies air power

Kwang Yol Pak, 51st Maintenance Squadron aerospace ground equipment mechanic, repairs a moveable staircase at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Jan. 21, 2021. Korean civilian Airmen work alongside U.S. Airmen to ensures each piece of equipment they inspect and repair meets the proper standards before it can be sent back out to the flightline for use. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Branden Rae)

