    Ground power from AGE supplies air power [Image 2 of 7]

    Ground power from AGE supplies air power

    OSAN AIR BASE, SOUTH KOREA

    01.21.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Branden Rae 

    51st Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Kwang Yol Pak, 51st Maintenance Squadron aerospace ground equipment mechanic, repairs a moveable staircase at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Jan. 21, 2021. Korean civilian Airmen work alongside U.S. Airmen to ensures each piece of equipment they inspect and repair meets the proper standards before it can be sent back out to the flightline for use. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Branden Rae)

    Date Taken: 01.21.2021
    Date Posted: 01.31.2021 20:38
    Photo ID: 6503277
    VIRIN: 210121-F-HT863-1030
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 8 MB
    Location: OSAN AIR BASE, KR 
    This work, Ground power from AGE supplies air power [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Branden Rae, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Aerospace Ground Equipment
    MXS
    51st Fighter Wing
    51 FW
    fight tonight
    AGE flight

