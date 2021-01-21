Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Ground power from AGE supplies air power

    OSAN AIR BASE, SOUTH KOREA

    01.21.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Branden Rae 

    51st Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Senior Airman Dwalyn Starks, 51st Maintenance Squadron aerospace ground equipment journeyman, reviews the technical orders for inspecting the MHU-83 bomb lift before flightline use at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Jan. 21, 2021. The AGE flight is responsible for maintaining the equipment that supplies electric, hydraulic and pneumatic power necessary to perform maintenance on a variety of aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Branden Rae)

    Aerospace Ground Equipment
    MXS
    51st Fighter Wing
    51 FW
    AGE flight

