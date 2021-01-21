Ground power from AGE supplies air power

Senior Airman Dwalyn Starks, 51st Maintenance Squadron aerospace ground equipment journeyman, reviews the technical orders for inspecting the MHU-83 bomb lift before flightline use at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Jan. 21, 2021. The AGE flight is responsible for maintaining the equipment that supplies electric, hydraulic and pneumatic power necessary to perform maintenance on a variety of aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Branden Rae)

Date Taken: 01.21.2021 Location: OSAN AIR BASE, KR