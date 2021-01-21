Ground power from AGE supplies air power

Staff Sgt. Daniel Zorn, 51st Maintenance Squadron aerospace ground equipment floor lead, loosens a screw on an MHU-83 bomb lift to fix a leak in the hose line at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Jan. 21, 2021. Repairs, updates and inspections are conducted on the AGE to ensure everything is in proper working order in order to execute their “Fight Tonight” mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Branden Rae)

