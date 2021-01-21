Ground power from AGE supplies air power

Staff Sgt. Vincent Lomedico, 51st Maintenance Squadron aerospace ground equipment journeyman, examines an MHU-83 bomb lift to make sure that it operates correctly at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Jan. 21, 2021. The AGE flight maintains equipment that tests, services and troubleshoots aircraft systems while the aircraft is on the ground to ensure safety of flight for the 51st Fighter Wing’s two flying squadrons. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Branden Rae)

