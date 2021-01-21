Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Ground power from AGE supplies air power [Image 6 of 7]

    Ground power from AGE supplies air power

    OSAN AIR BASE, SOUTH KOREA

    01.21.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Branden Rae 

    51st Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Staff Sgt. Vincent Lomedico, 51st Maintenance Squadron aerospace ground equipment journeyman, examines an MHU-83 bomb lift to make sure that it operates correctly at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Jan. 21, 2021. The AGE flight maintains equipment that tests, services and troubleshoots aircraft systems while the aircraft is on the ground to ensure safety of flight for the 51st Fighter Wing’s two flying squadrons. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Branden Rae)

    Date Taken: 01.21.2021
    Location: OSAN AIR BASE, KR 
    Aerospace Ground Equipment
    MXS
    51st Fighter Wing
    51 FW
    fight tonight
    AGE flight

