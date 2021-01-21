Ground power from AGE supplies air power

Staff Sgt. Daniel Zorn, 51st Maintenance Squadron aerospace ground equipment floor lead, left, and Staff Sgt. Sierra Garcia, 51st MXS AGE craftsman, right, inspects an MHU-83 bomb lift at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Jan. 21, 2021. The AGE flight work in teams to perform regular inspections and repairs on many different pieces of flightline equipment to ensure operational readiness ahead of their use to support the 51st Fighter Wing’s A-10 and F-16 strategic fighter aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Branden Rae)

