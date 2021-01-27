USS America (LHA 6) Conducts A Replenishment-At-Sea

PHILIPPINE SEA (Jan. 27, 2021) Aviation Boatswains Mate (Handling) 3rd Class Russell Edgar, from Salt Lake City, left, and Chief Warrant Officer Brad Anthony, from Anthony, Fla., perform a P-25 drive-through aboard the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6). America, flagship of the America Expeditionary Strike Group, along with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility to enhance interoperability with allies and partners, serving as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Kelsey Culbertson)

