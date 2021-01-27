210127-N-QR052-1023
PHILIPPINE SEA (Jan. 27, 2021) Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jonathan Berlier, from Wabash, Ind., takes photos of a replenishment-at-sea aboard the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6). America, flagship of the America Expeditionary Strike Group, along with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility to enhance interoperability with allies and partners, serving as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Kelsey Culbertson)
|Date Taken:
|01.27.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.31.2021 00:40
|Photo ID:
|6502908
|VIRIN:
|210127-N-QR052-1023
|Resolution:
|1906x3007
|Size:
|1.14 MB
|Location:
|PHILIPPINE SEA
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|3
This work, USS America (LHA 6) Sailor takes photos during RAS. [Image 12 of 12], by SA Kelsey Culbertson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
