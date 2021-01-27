Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Replenishment-at-Sea [Image 6 of 12]

    USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Replenishment-at-Sea

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    01.27.2021

    Photo by Seaman Matthew Cavenaile  

    USS America (LHA 6)   

    210125-N-IO312-1083 (Jan. 25, 2021) An MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter assigned to the Archangels of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 25 transports cargo to the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6) during a vertical replenishment. America, flagship of the America Expeditionary Strike Group, along with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility to enhance interoperability with allies and partners, serving as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Matthew Cavenaile)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.27.2021
    Date Posted: 01.31.2021 00:39
    Photo ID: 6502907
    VIRIN: 210125-N-IO312-1083
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 1.68 MB
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Replenishment-at-Sea [Image 12 of 12], by SN Matthew Cavenaile, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

