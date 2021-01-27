Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    USS America (LHA 6) Conducts A Replenishment-At-Sea [Image 11 of 12]

    USS America (LHA 6) Conducts A Replenishment-At-Sea

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    01.27.2021

    Photo by Seaman Apprentice Kelsey Culbertson 

    USS America (LHA 6)   

    The fleet replenishment oiler USNS John Ericsson (T-AO 194) sails alongside the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6) in preparation for a replenishment-at-sea. America, flagship of the America Expeditionary Strike Group, along with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility to enhance interoperability with allies and partners, serving as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Matthew Cavenaile)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.27.2021
    Date Posted: 01.31.2021 00:40
    Photo ID: 6502912
    VIRIN: 210127-N-QR052-1147
    Resolution: 4026x2684
    Size: 1.26 MB
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS America (LHA 6) Conducts A Replenishment-At-Sea [Image 12 of 12], by SA Kelsey Culbertson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS America (LHA 6) Conducts A Replenishment-At-Sea
    USS America (LHA 6) Conducts A Replenishment-At-Sea
    USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Replenishment-at-Sea
    USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Replenishment-at-Sea
    USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Replenishment-at-Sea
    USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Replenishment-at-Sea
    USS America (LHA 6) Sailor takes photos during RAS.
    USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Replenishment-at-Sea
    USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Replenishment-at-Sea
    USS America (LHA 6) Conducts A Replenishment-At-Sea
    USS America (LHA 6) Conducts A Replenishment-At-Sea
    USS America (LHA 6) Conducts A Replenishment-At-Sea

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Stability
    Capability
    Readiness
    ForgedByTheSea
    FreeAndOpenIndoPacific
    FreeAndOpen

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT