PHILIPPINE SEA (Jan. 27, 2021) Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) 3rd Class Joshua Ott, from Houston, assigned to the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6), signals an MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter assigned to the Archangels of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 25. America, lead ship of the America Expeditionary Strike Group, along with the 31st MEU, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.27.2021 Date Posted: 01.31.2021 00:39 Photo ID: 6502902 VIRIN: 210127-N-BT681-1227 Resolution: 3954x2636 Size: 1.39 MB Location: USS AMERICA (LHA 6), PHILIPPINE SEA Web Views: 5 Downloads: 3 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS America (LHA 6) Conducts A Replenishment-At-Sea [Image 12 of 12], by SN Jonathan Berlier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.