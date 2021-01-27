USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Replenishment-at-Sea

210127-N-IO312-1047 PHILIPPINE SEA (Jan. 27, 2021) The fleet replenishment oiler USNS John Ericsson (T-AO 194) sails alongside the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6) in preparation of a replenishment-at-sea. America, flagship of the America Expeditionary Strike Group, along with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility to enhance interoperability with allies and partners, serving as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Matthew Cavenaile)

