    USS America (LHA 6) Conducts A Replenishment-At-Sea [Image 2 of 12]

    USS America (LHA 6) Conducts A Replenishment-At-Sea

    USS AMERICA (LHA 6), PHILIPPINE SEA

    01.27.2021

    Photo by Seaman Jonathan Berlier 

    USS America (LHA 6)   

    PHILIPPINE SEA (Jan. 27, 2021) MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopters assigned to the Archangels of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 25 carry cargo to the flight deck of USS New Orleans (LPD 18) during a replenishment-at-sea with the fleet replenishment oiler USNS John Ericsson (T-AO 194). America, flagship of Expeditionary Strike Group, along with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.27.2021
    Date Posted: 01.31.2021 00:39
    Photo ID: 6502903
    VIRIN: 210127-N-BT681-1249
    Resolution: 4489x2993
    Size: 1.64 MB
    Location: USS AMERICA (LHA 6), PHILIPPINE SEA
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS America (LHA 6) Conducts A Replenishment-At-Sea [Image 12 of 12], by SN Jonathan Berlier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

