USS America (LHA 6) Conducts A Replenishment-At-Sea

PHILIPPINE SEA (Jan. 27, 2021) MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopters assigned to the Archangels of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 25 carry cargo to the flight deck of USS New Orleans (LPD 18) during a replenishment-at-sea with the fleet replenishment oiler USNS John Ericsson (T-AO 194). America, flagship of Expeditionary Strike Group, along with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region.
|01.27.2021
|01.31.2021 00:39
|6502903
|210127-N-BT681-1249
|4489x2993
|1.64 MB
|USS AMERICA (LHA 6), PHILIPPINE SEA
|5
|4
