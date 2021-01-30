Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Family portrait 2018 [Image 12 of 13]

    Family portrait 2018

    WIESBADEN, GERMANY

    01.30.2021

    Photo by Master Sgt. Ryan Matson 

    7th Army Training Command

    The Mallet children in 2018, clockwise from left: U.S. Army Reserve Capt. Marie Sosa, U.S. Army 2nd Lt. Xavier Mallet, Steven Mallet, U.S. Army 2nd Lt. Kevin Mallet, U.S. Army 1st Lt. Irene Mallet and Matthew Mallet. The siblings are the children of U.S. Army Col. (retired) Donna Mallet, and her husband, French Army Lt. Col. (retired) Philippe Mallet, and five of six children have served in the U.S. military, with the sixth planning on enlisting in the National Guard next summer. (Photo courtesy of the Mallet family)

