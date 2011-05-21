Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Lourdes 2011 [Image 10 of 13]

    Lourdes 2011

    WIESBADEN, GERMANY

    05.21.2011

    Photo by Master Sgt. Ryan Matson 

    7th Army Training Command

    U.S. Army (retired) Col. Donna Mallet and French Army (retired) Lt. Col. Philippe Mallet in front of the Basilica at Lourdes, France, during an International Military Pilgrimage there in 2011. The couple have six children, five of whom have served in the military, and one of whom (Irene), is now a U.S. Army aviation officer flying in Germany. (Photo courtesy of the Mallet family)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.21.2011
    Date Posted: 01.30.2021 14:20
    VIRIN: 110521-A-LD390-186
    Location: WIESBADEN, DE 
    Hometown: BLACKSBURG, VA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Lourdes 2011 [Image 13 of 13], by MSG Ryan Matson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Germany
    Army Aviation
    12th Combat Aviation Brigade
    Wiesbaden
    French Army
    American Army

