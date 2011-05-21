Lourdes 2011

U.S. Army (retired) Col. Donna Mallet and French Army (retired) Lt. Col. Philippe Mallet in front of the Basilica at Lourdes, France, during an International Military Pilgrimage there in 2011. The couple have six children, five of whom have served in the military, and one of whom (Irene), is now a U.S. Army aviation officer flying in Germany. (Photo courtesy of the Mallet family)
|Date Taken:
|05.21.2011
|Date Posted:
|01.30.2021 14:20
|Photo ID:
|6502421
|VIRIN:
|110521-A-LD390-186
|Resolution:
|3000x2250
|Size:
|4.09 MB
|Location:
|WIESBADEN, DE
|Hometown:
|BLACKSBURG, VA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
