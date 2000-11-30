A young Irene Mallet sits behind the controls of a UH-60 Black Hawk for the first time at the Paris Air Show in Paris, France, June, 2005. "Little did she know that this aircraft would one day become her office," Irene's mother, Donna said. (Photo courtesy of the Mallet family)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.30.2000 Date Posted: 01.30.2021 14:20 Photo ID: 6502419 VIRIN: 001130-A-LD390-580 Resolution: 3000x2250 Size: 3.64 MB Location: WIESBADEN, DE Hometown: BLACKSBURG, VA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Future flyer [Image 13 of 13], by MSG Ryan Matson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.