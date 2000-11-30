Future flyer

A young Irene Mallet sits behind the controls of a UH-60 Black Hawk for the first time at the Paris Air Show in Paris, France, June, 2005. "Little did she know that this aircraft would one day become her office," Irene's mother, Donna said. (Photo courtesy of the Mallet family)
