Rhine River crossing 1986

U.S. Army 1st Lt. Donna Caylor (right) and French Army Capt. Philippe Mallet (second from right) observe the Rhine River crossing demonstration conducted by the French Army's 12th Engineer Regiment stationed in Speyer, Germany, in April, 1986. Donna and Philippe would later marry and have six children, five of whom have served in the military, and one of whom (Irene), is now a U.S. Army aviation officer flying in Germany. (Photo courtesy of the Mallet family)

