    Phoning home [Image 5 of 13]

    Phoning home

    WIESBADEN, GERMANY

    01.13.2021

    Photo by Master Sgt. Ryan Matson 

    7th Army Training Command

    U.S. Army Capt. Irene Mallet, a UH-60 Black Hawk pilot with Alpha Company, 1-214th Aviation Battalion, smiles while talking with her mother, Donna, Jan. 13 on Wiesbaden Army Airfield, Clay Kaserne, Germany. Mallet, the daughter of a French and an American officer, spent the first 18 years of her life in France, and has returned to her "second home" as an Army aviator flying in Europe 11 years later. (U.S. Army photo by Master Sgt. Ryan C. Matson)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.13.2021
    Date Posted: 01.30.2021 14:20
    Photo ID: 6502416
    VIRIN: 210113-A-LD390-733
    Resolution: 3000x2215
    Size: 4.18 MB
    Location: WIESBADEN, DE 
    Hometown: BLACKSBURG, VA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Phoning home [Image 13 of 13], by MSG Ryan Matson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Germany
    Army Aviation
    12th Combat Aviation Brigade
    Wiesbaden
    French Army
    American Army

