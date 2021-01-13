Phoning home

U.S. Army Capt. Irene Mallet, a UH-60 Black Hawk pilot with Alpha Company, 1-214th Aviation Battalion, smiles while talking with her mother, Donna, Jan. 13 on Wiesbaden Army Airfield, Clay Kaserne, Germany. Mallet, the daughter of a French and an American officer, spent the first 18 years of her life in France, and has returned to her "second home" as an Army aviator flying in Europe 11 years later. (U.S. Army photo by Master Sgt. Ryan C. Matson)

