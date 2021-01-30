From left: U.S. Air Force Cadet Maureen Caylor, U.S. Army 1st Lt. Donna Caylor, French Army Capt. Philippe Mallet, French Air Force Nurse Beatrice Mallet, and Eric Mallet stand in front of the Basilica at Lourdes, France, during the International Military Pilgrimage, May 1986. Donna and Philippe would later marry and have six children, five of whom have served in the military, and one of whom (Irene), is now a U.S. Army aviation officer flying in Germany. (Photo courtesy of the Mallet family)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.30.2021 Date Posted: 01.30.2021 14:20 Photo ID: 6502420 VIRIN: 210130-A-LD390-084 Resolution: 1608x1098 Size: 746.09 KB Location: WIESBADEN, DE Hometown: BLACKSBURG, VA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Lourdes 1985 [Image 13 of 13], by MSG Ryan Matson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.