Military ball 1986

U.S. Army 1st Lt. Donna Caylor and French Army Capt. Philippe Mallet in Caylor's apartment in Guldental, Germany, prior to the US Army, 8th Infantry Division military ball, July, 1986. Caylor and Mallet would later marry and have six children, five of whom have served in the military, and one of whom (Irene), is now a U.S. Army aviation officer flying in Germany. (Photo courtesy of the Mallet family)

Date Taken: 01.23.2021 Date Posted: 01.30.2021 Location: WIESBADEN, DE