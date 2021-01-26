210126-N-MW275-1017
YAKIMA, Wa. (Jan. 26, 2021) Senior Chief Navy Career Counselor Jesse O’Malley talks to a group of Sailors before the grand opening ceremony of Navy Recruiting Station (NRS) Yakima. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Cody Anderson/Released)
|Date Taken:
|01.26.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.29.2021 15:54
|Photo ID:
|6501396
|VIRIN:
|210126-N-MW275-1017
|Resolution:
|1067x709
|Size:
|157.77 KB
|Location:
|YAKIMA, WA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
NTAG PACNORWEST Celebrates NRS Yakima Opening With Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony
