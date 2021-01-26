210126-N-MW275-1085
YAKIMA, Wa. (Jan. 26, 2021) Patricia Byers, mayor of Yakima, talks to Sailors at the grand opening ceremony for the Navy Recruiting Station Yakima. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Cody Anderson/Released)
|Date Taken:
|01.26.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.29.2021 15:54
|Photo ID:
|6501395
|VIRIN:
|210126-N-MW275-1085
|Resolution:
|1060x705
|Size:
|217.32 KB
|Location:
|YAKIMA, WA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, NTAG PACNORWEST Celebrates NRS Yakima Opening With Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony [Image 9 of 9], by PO3 Cody Anderson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
NTAG PACNORWEST Celebrates NRS Yakima Opening With Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony
LEAVE A COMMENT